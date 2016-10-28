BRIEF-Sears Holdings says One World informed co of their intention to file lawsuit against co - Blog
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
Oct 28 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Q3 net loss of 1.0 million lira ($320,000.00) versus loss of 704,807 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 6,839 lira versus 3.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1250 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
May 15 The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday.