BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says overall Canadian mortgage market is healthy
* Canada's Morneau says sees Home Capital issue as specific to the company, supports it in a market-based solution
Oct 28 Teranga Gold Corp
* Teranga Gold reports third quarter and 9-month production
* Teranga Gold says on track to achieve our 2016 outlook for production of between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces
* Teranga Gold says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders of teranga per share $0.03
* Teranga Gold says qtrly gold produced 49,481 oz versus 32,956 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 15 Home Capital may need to draw down more from a high-interest credit facility provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in order to meet a debt repayment due next week, director Alan Hibben told Reuters.