BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Rama Pulp And Papers Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 8 million rupees versus 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total revenue 265.4 million rupees versus 245.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eCskrn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago