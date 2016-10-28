BRIEF-Seahawks, CenturyLink extend stadium and event center naming rights deal
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
Oct 28 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc
* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America- U.S. District Court dismissed all claims in securities class action lawsuit against co - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e4n1A6) Further company coverage:
May 15 The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.