BRIEF-Adform Group Q1 net loss shrinks to 77,126 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Hong Kong Television Network Ltd :
* Cheung chi kin, paul will be appointed as chief executive officer of company.
* To wai bing will be re-designated as a non-executive director of company and she will resign as chief executive officer of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants