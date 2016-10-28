Oct 28 HCL Infosystems Ltd

* HCL Infosystems Ltd - sept quarter consol net loss 371.3 million rupees

* HCL Infosystems Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 10.02 billion rupees

* HCL Infosystems Ltd - consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 28.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.69 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2eO962j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)