BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Super Crop Safe Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 12.4 million rupees versus profit 10.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 252.7 million rupees versus 273.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eCjg5H Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago