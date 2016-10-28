US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 28 GMR Infrastructure Ltd
* GMR Infrastructure clarifies on news item "GMR Airports bids for Rs 4kcr greenfield project in Greece"
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says unit GMR Airports submittted bid along with partner GEK Terna group of Greece
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says this is only a bid submission and no award/communication has been given to co
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says bid for development operations, management of new internationall airport of Heraklion at Crete Island Source text - (bit.ly/2fmiV8s) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)