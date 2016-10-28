Oct 28 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Says receives major new order for Universal SSH Key Manager

* Total value for 3-year license subscription is 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)

* Subscription revenue will be recognized during fiscal years 2016 - 2019

* Says also expects to receive significant services order related to this project later this year

