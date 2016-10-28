BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Vaibhav Global Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 72.7 million rupees versus profit 121.1 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 3.45 billion rupees versus 2.99 billion rupees year ago Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago