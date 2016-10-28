BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Dish TV India Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 700.8 million rupees
* Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of RS. 162 as against Rs. 161 in 2Q FY16
* Consol Sept-quarter net sales 7.76 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 559.7 million rupees
* Subscription revenues of Rs. 7,288 million were up 11.9 pct y-o-y
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 869.6 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.50 billion rupees
* Continue to remain positive about regulatory interventions including proposed new license regime for DTH sector, goods and services tax Source text: bit.ly/2fmmkUA Further company coverage:
