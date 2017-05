Fitch Withdraws Chubb Insurance Company of Europe's IFS Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, SE (CICE) as the entity no longer exists. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for CICE. KEY RATING DRIVERS Effective May 1, 2017 Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, SE was merged into ACE European Group Limited, which subsequently changed its name to Chubb European