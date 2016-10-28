Oct 28 LPKF :
* Decides to recognize extraordinary write-downs in its risk provisioning in order to
reflect continued weakness of LDS business in particular
* This will impact earnings (EBIT) in amount of 6 million - 6.5 million euros ($6.54
million - $7.09 million) in 2016
* Excluding these non- recurring effects management board currently expects FY revenue and
EBIT margin to be at lower end of previous guidance
* Previously forecasted revenue of 90 million - 110 million euros and an EBIT margin of
between -3 percent and +6 percent for FY 2016
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
