BRIEF-Sears Holdings says One World informed co of their intention to file lawsuit against co - Blog
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
Oct 28 Deoleo SA :
* To close the plant of Inveruno, Italy, which will affect 98 workers (about 13 percent of the group's workforce)
* To sell production unit in Antequera, Spain, to Grupo Dcoop for 7 million euros ($7.6 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday.