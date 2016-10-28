BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 GIC Housing Finance Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 343.7 million rupees versus 297.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income 2.47 billion rupees versus 2.16 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2eWRKy3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago