BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Inox Wind Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 529 million rupees versus profit 1.13 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 7.20 billion rupees versus 9.43 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eYEN5D Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago