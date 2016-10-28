Oct 28 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd :

* Sept quarter loss 4.68 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 7 billion rupees

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.33 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eYGMXE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)