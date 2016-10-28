BRIEF-Sears Holdings says One World informed co of their intention to file lawsuit against co - Blog
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
Oct 28 Smi Holdings Group Ltd
* The company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* Company agreed to issue bonds in an aggregate principal amount of usd50 mlnto subscriber
* Gross and net proceeds of proposed bonds issue will be approximately hk$388 million and hk$383 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog
May 15 The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday.