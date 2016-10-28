BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Jan-Sept operating income rmb 117.79 billion down 12.1%
* Jan-sept net profit rmb 4.79 billion versus rmb 8.64 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.