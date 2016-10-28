BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Chuang's Consortium International Ltd -
* Expects to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 September 2016
* Increase in profit principally attributable to increase in fair value gain of investment properties
* Expects to record a profit attributable to equity holders ranging from HK$385 million to HK$415 million for six months ended 30 Sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.