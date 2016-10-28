BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Approved appointment of Li Zongjian as an executive director of company, and resolved to appoint Li Zongjian as a vice president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.