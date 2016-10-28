BRIEF-Hetan Technologies Q1 net result turns to loss of 33,354 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 33,354 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 100,583 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Oct 28 MCOT PCL :
* Says resignation of sivaporn chomsuwan from the position of president of mcot plc.
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO