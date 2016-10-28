BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 N R Agarwal Industries Ltd
* N R Agarwal Industries - Sept quarter net profit 139.9 million rupees versus loss 22.9 million rupees year ago
* N R Agarwal Industries - Sept quarter net sales 2.45 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago