French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 28 Crocodile Garments Ltd
* group will be able to continue as a going concern at least in coming twelve months
* satisfied that group will have sufficient financial resources to meet in full its financial obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO