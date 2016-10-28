Oct 28 Intertain Group Ltd

* Intertain announces receipt of required lender consents to arrangement

* Got lender consents to amend existing credit facilities to facilitate implementation of co's comprehensive UK-centered strategic initiatives

* Continues work for intended admission of JackpotJoy shares to standard listing segment of official list of UK's financial conduct authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)