BRIEF-Seahawks, CenturyLink extend stadium and event center naming rights deal
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
Oct 28 Hershey
* CEO on conf call - given uncertain outlook in international markets over near term, will continue to assess investment mix across the enterprise
* CEO on conf call - Q3 net sales in India declined versus year-ago period due to discontinuance of the edible oil business
* CEO on conf call - in China the modern trade hyper market environment continues to be challenging
* Estimate that our e-commerce business has about 10 percent share of market in China, look to build on that, driven by singles day in november
* CFO- expect advertising and related consumer marketing expense will increase in fourth quarter
* CFO- total advertising and related consumer marketing expense declined about 9.6 percent in third quarter
* CFO- 2016 China gross sales forecast to decline, but net sales expected to increase as don't anticipate same level of direct trade, returns, discounts allowances as last year
* CFO- expect full-year capex to be at low end of our $265 million to $275 million range
* COO- snacking is growing faster than total food market and within that seeing a lot of growth in indulgent snacking, "think it's a real opportunity"
* Taken over from Brazil JV, now have control over our distribution there and seeing great results from that, even given difficult operating environment
* CEO- think people across all income levels beginning to spend a little bit more confidently than they have before
* CEO- "there's evidence that the consumer ... Is having a greater frequency in the store" Further company coverage:
May 15 The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.