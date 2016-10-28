BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Xylem Inc
* Says on Oct. 24, Xylem Europe GmbH, entered into a 12-month eur 150,000,000 term loan facility
* Xylem inc says term facility will mature 12 months after date on which loan is made - SEC filing
* Xylem says term facility is to be used to partially finance co's acquisition of all of direct and indirect subsidiaries of sensus worldwide limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States