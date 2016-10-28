US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 28 Frontline Securities Ltd
* Resignation of Lav Agarwal from the post of chief financial officer
* Appointment of Swarna Gowri S. as chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/2e42iMY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)