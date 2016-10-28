BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
Oct 28 Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:
* Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled a corruption case associated with Embraer
* Former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircrafts from Embraer
* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; also taking legal measures against Embraer Source (bit.ly/2eCUimD)
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.