Oct 28 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd

* Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees versus profit 269.4 million rupees year ago

* Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter total income 2.58 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fdSWRh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)