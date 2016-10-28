BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 Sientra Inc
* sientra reaches preliminary settlement of shareholder class action litigation
* Says pursuant to terms of settlement, defendants will cause to be paid $10.9 million
* Sientra Inc - parties intend to file stipulation of settlement and joint motions for preliminary approval promptly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.