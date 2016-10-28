BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 Accuride Corp
* Accuride sends letter to shareholders and recommends a vote "for" the value-creating, all cash Crestview transaction
* Accuride Corp says urges company's shareholders to vote for Crestview's all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.