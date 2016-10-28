Oct 28 Barnes & Noble Inc

* Barnes & Noble Inc - Entered into a release agreement ith its former Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Boire

* Barnes & Noble - Boire, co agreed to release claims against each other in connection with his termination of employment in exchange for a cash payment

* Barnes & Noble - In connection with execution of release agreement, Boire agreed to forfeit all equity awards that were granted to him by co- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e4e4H2) Further company coverage: