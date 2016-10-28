BRIEF-Seahawks, CenturyLink extend stadium and event center naming rights deal
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
Oct 28 Opexa Therapeutics Inc
* Opexa therapeutics inc - on oc 28, co announced top-line results from its phase 2b "abili-t" clinical trial
* Opexa therapeutics inc - tcelna did not meet primary endpoint of reduction in brain volume change
* Tcelna did not meet secondary endpoint of reduction of rate of sustained disease progression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.