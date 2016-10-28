BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
* Scripps Networks Interactive and Tribune Media extend food network partnership agreement
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.