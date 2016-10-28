Oct 28 Coolpad Group Ltd :

* Yulong shenzhen entered into membership promotion framework agreement with horgos company

* Yulong shenzhen agreed to promote memberships for horgos company.

* Yulong shenzhen agreed to procure membership benefits services from horgos company.

* Yulong shenzhen, unit , entered into membership services procurement framework contract with horgos company

* Yulong shenzhen entered into eui promotion framework agreement with le co.,

* Yulong shenzhen agreed to promote eui for le co. By pre-installation of eui on eui terminals.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: