Oct 28 Heritage Foods Ltd

* Heritage Foods Ltd says Heritage Foods Limited signs agreement to purchase dairy business of Reliance Retail Limited

* Heritage Foods Ltd - post deal, RRL will continue to trade in dairy products inlcuding heritage dairy products through its retail and wholesale channels

* Heritage Foods Ltd says co to buy dairy business of Reliance Retail through slump sale Source text - (bit.ly/2fmQF5y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)