US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 28 Heritage Foods Ltd
* Heritage Foods Ltd says Heritage Foods Limited signs agreement to purchase dairy business of Reliance Retail Limited
* Heritage Foods Ltd - post deal, RRL will continue to trade in dairy products inlcuding heritage dairy products through its retail and wholesale channels
* Heritage Foods Ltd says co to buy dairy business of Reliance Retail through slump sale Source text - (bit.ly/2fmQF5y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
