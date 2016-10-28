BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
Oct 28 Noble Corporation Plc
* Noble corporation plc announces elimination of quarterly dividend
* Noble corporation plc - elimination of dividend expected to reduce annual cash expenditures by approximately $20 million
* Approved elimination of company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, effective immediately
* Noble corp - challenging fundamentals in offshore drilling industry, which have led to lower fleet utilization, was central to dividend decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.