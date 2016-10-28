BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :
* Voluntary trading update and assets under management
* Diluted HEPS for FY ended Sept. 30 2016 are expected to be between 10 pct (464.4 cents) and 20 pct (412.8 cents) lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.