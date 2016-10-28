BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Ecobank Transnational Inc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 gross earnings of $1.89 billion versus $2.08 billion year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of $280.7 million versus $397.9 million year ago Source : bit.ly/2fmOBdT Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.