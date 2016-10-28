French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 28 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
* Decided, acquisition by Novo Invest GmbH through Novomatic UK Ltd of Talarius Ltd has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition
* Merger will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO