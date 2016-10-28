Oct 28 Nestle India Ltd

* Nestle India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 2.69 billion rupees

* Nestle India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 23.46 billion rupees

* Nestle India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.24 billion rupees; net sales was 17.36 billion rupees

* Nestle India Ltd says newly launched maggi hot heads range has accclerated growth

* Nestle India Ltd says net sales for quarter up by 35.1 percent on a base impacted by maggi noodles issue