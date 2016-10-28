Oct 28 Rokiskio Suris AB :

* To decrease authorized capital by 1,040,171.13 euros ($1.14 million) in way of annulment of 3,586,797 ordinary registered shares with nominal value of 0.29 euros

* To approve a reserve accumulated for purchase of own shares equal to 11,668,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)