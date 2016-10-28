Oct 28 Allgeier SE :

* 9-month EBIT in the continuing business amounted to 14.8 million euros ($16.17 million), an increase of 67 percent compared to the previous year (previous year: 8.9 million euros)

* 9-month business volume in continuing operations up 12 percent at 367.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)