BRIEF-Adform Group Q1 net loss shrinks to 77,126 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Obducat AB :
* Performs rights issue with preferential shares of about 80 million Swedish crowns ($8.84 million)
* Keeps 2016 goal of order intake of at least 80 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0506 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants