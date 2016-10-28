Oct 28 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

* Trading Statement

* Sees FY HEPS of 3.6 cents per share decrease of 23 pct compared to HEPS of 4.7 cents per share for year ended Aug.31 2015

* Sees FY net asset value per share ("NAVPS") of 118 cents per share which is an increase of 7.3 pct when compared to last year