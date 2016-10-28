BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd
* Trading Statement
* Sees FY HEPS of 3.6 cents per share decrease of 23 pct compared to HEPS of 4.7 cents per share for year ended Aug.31 2015
* Sees FY net asset value per share ("NAVPS") of 118 cents per share which is an increase of 7.3 pct when compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.