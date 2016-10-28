BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelz Global LLC conducts nationwide voluntary recall of Oreo Fudge Cremes product sold in the U.S.
* Nationwide voluntary recall Oreo Fudge Cremes product due to milk allergen not being declared in ingredient list
* Recall is limited exclusively to Oreo Fudge Cremes product, Original and Mint varieties (11.3 oz. packages of both) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million