Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelz Global LLC conducts nationwide voluntary recall of Oreo Fudge Cremes product sold in the U.S.

* Nationwide voluntary recall Oreo Fudge Cremes product due to milk allergen not being declared in ingredient list

* Recall is limited exclusively to Oreo Fudge Cremes product, Original and Mint varieties (11.3 oz. packages of both)