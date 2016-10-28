Oct 28 Eurocent SA :

* Allots 3,000 series G bonds with total nominal value of 3 million zlotys ($756,678) and maturity due on Oct. 28, 2019

* The series G bonds were issued under company's new bond program ($1 = 3.9647 zlotys)