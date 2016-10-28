Oct 28 L & A International Holdings Ltd -

* Reference is made to announcement issued by company dated 9 August 2016

* Court gave a written decision on 26 October 2016

* Decision that plaintiff's application for registration order sought and injunction sought in summons be dismissed

* Company shall not register relevant shares until further order of court

* Court ruled that flying mortgage was allowed to intervene and be jointed as third defendant in legal proceeding