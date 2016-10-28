Oct 28 Vitop Group Ltd

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, an independent third party

* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 1 billion new shares

* Maximum gross proceeds from subscription are expected to be approximately hk$180 million

* Company has applied for resumption in trading of its shares from 9:00 a.m. On 31 october 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: